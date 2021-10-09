Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post sales of $683.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Roku posted sales of $451.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

ROKU traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $323.36. 2,222,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.33 and its 200 day moving average is $360.85. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roku by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

