ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.82 million and $1.09 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

