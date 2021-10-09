Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 811,595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,169 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.71. 147,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

