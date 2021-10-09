$766.25 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $766.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.01 million and the lowest is $743.60 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $517.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 560,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,414,230,000. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

