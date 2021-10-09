Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $271.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.83. 229,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $67.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

