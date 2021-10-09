AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $34.70 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $136.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,741. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $591.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

