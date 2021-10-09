SPINDLE Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $511,301.09 and $34.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,019.10 or 1.00018559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.01 or 0.00350877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00603266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00241442 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004346 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

