$142.50 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $142.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Duluth reported sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $712.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 318,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 98,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,221. The company has a market capitalization of $421.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

