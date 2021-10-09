$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $6.71 on Friday, reaching $291.66. 635,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,507. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.95.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

