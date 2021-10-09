Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $35,794.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00066607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00138815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00089633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,980.70 or 0.99948748 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.07 or 0.06464529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

