Synthetix Price Hits $10.17 (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $98.49 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.17 or 0.00018530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00230893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.