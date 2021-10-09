Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 472,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,807. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.44. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.94 and a 52-week high of $192.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

