$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 715,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of FMC by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $89.07. 892,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

