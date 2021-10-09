Head-To-Head Survey: AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) versus Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Kura Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$32.67 million ($11.50) -0.24 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$89.63 million ($1.69) -11.07

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AzurRx BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kura Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86

AzurRx BioPharma currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,130.01%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $42.38, indicating a potential upside of 126.48%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares AzurRx BioPharma and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma N/A -482.96% -258.47% Kura Oncology N/A -22.17% -20.86%

Summary

Kura Oncology beats AzurRx BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.