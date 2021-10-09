Zacks: Analysts Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%.

IMAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of IMAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 210,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAC by 300.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

