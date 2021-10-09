SafeBlast Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $160,537.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $482,237.39 and approximately $160,537.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,788.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.14 or 0.01122758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00350507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00329615 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00043234 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

