Curecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $1,452.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00328783 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000808 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,291,408 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

