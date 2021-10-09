KeeperDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $79.93 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $129.41 or 0.00235877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $79.93 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00231081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00101974 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

