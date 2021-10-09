HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $6.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 4,637,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. HEXO has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

