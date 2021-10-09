Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $869.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to announce $869.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $867.00 million and the highest is $871.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NLSN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,172,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Nielsen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.