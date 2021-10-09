BitCoal Market Capitalization Hits $22,193.52 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $22,193.52 and $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.16 or 0.00504050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

