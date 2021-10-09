Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.36. 1,205,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,697. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 120.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.