Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Price Target at GBX 7,174.55

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

RB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

