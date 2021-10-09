Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Price Target at GBX 7,174.55

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has been given an average rating of “Strong Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

RB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

