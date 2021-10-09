Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. 664,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 267,312 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

