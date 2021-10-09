Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) PT at $27.86

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.77.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $83,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.03. 2,398,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

