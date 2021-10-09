GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.0529 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $17.26 million and $2.10 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

