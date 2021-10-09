EventChain (EVC) One Day Volume Hits $31,724.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $633,351.01 and $31,724.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00230569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00102076 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

