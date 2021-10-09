$4.63 EPS Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.30 and the highest is $4.95. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,186.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $15.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,788. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

