Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.60. 3,476,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,548. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Valero Energy by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

