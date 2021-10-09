$0.16 EPS Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.14. The Trade Desk posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,933 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,575. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

