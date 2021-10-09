Brokerages Set Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Target Price at $82.56

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 234,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,382. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

