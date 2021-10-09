J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives $15.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JSAIY shares. Bank of America downgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

JSAIY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 6,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,688. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $18.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

