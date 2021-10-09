InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Down 41% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $197,702.11 and $12.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 41% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.78 or 0.00352144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,802,745 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

