CryptoTask (CTASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $46,995.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $925,518.90 and $46,995.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

