Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 561,820 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 629,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 906,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.53. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

