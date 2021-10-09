Zacks: Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $25.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $99.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $105.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,383. The firm has a market cap of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4,350.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

