Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,029. Mattel has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

