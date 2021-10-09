Multiplier (BMXX) Price Reaches $0.46

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $461,290.52 and approximately $38,691.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00089779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.09 or 1.00148774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.71 or 0.06496498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

