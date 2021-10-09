Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.23.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,538. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.87 and its 200 day moving average is $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,395,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

