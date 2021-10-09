Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. TPI Composites posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

TPI Composites stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 442,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,365. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $45,189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $16,073,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

