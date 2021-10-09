Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cream has a total market cap of $22,178.55 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,667.35 or 1.00021174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00353197 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00597204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.31 or 0.00238415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

