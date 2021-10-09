Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.58) and the highest is ($1.19). Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($3.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%.

GLPG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Galapagos stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $148.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

