$28.85 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report $28.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.22 million and the highest is $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $113.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $115.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $123.32 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

GMRE traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.12. 373,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

