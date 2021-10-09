Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CASH stock remained flat at $$56.93 during midday trading on Friday. 202,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

