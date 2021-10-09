Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.47. 623,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58. Xylem has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

