ReddCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $74.71 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $74.71 million and approximately $114,277.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.01 or 1.00132688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.70 or 0.00352422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.70 or 0.00597484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00239600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004272 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

