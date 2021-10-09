Analysts Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Price Target at CHF 30.79

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 31.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

