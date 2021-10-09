Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) PT at $318.00

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.55. 306,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.81 and a 200-day moving average of $267.73. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.