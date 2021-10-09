alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.90 ($19.88).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOX. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AOX stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.80 ($18.59). 212,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.82. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

