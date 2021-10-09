Aion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.93 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $91.77 million and $11.93 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,548.69 or 1.00149044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00352750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00597795 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.00238891 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,773,031 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars.

